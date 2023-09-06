Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests in August, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison:
• Nicky Joseph Hatfield, Brenton, driving revoked third offense and false information to police.
• Kelly Steven Conn, Simon, petit larceny, conspiracy, and destruction of property.
• Jaxon Nathaniel Adkins, Matheny, capias.
• Brandon Earl Bailey, Brenton, domestic battery and obstructing.
• Douglas Dakota Cline, Hanover, fleeing from officer, gross neglect of child, plus five misdemeanors.
• Bobby Joe Trent, Simon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, person prohibited from firearm, and no insurance.
• Rambo Johnson, Kopperston, obstruction, battery, domestic battery, and strangulation.
• Billy Joe Lester, Brenton, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot, and suspended license.
• Avery W. Toler, Oceana, battery and domestic battery.
