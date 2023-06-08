The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests in May, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison:

• Lorenzo Burton Wilkerson IV, Gilbert, DUI.

• William H. Tate Jr., Princeton, driving revoked third offense.

• David Nolan Cline, Simon, domestic assault.

• Justin Lee Duncan, Mullens, capias.

• Jeffrey Scott Maynard, Kopperston, grand larceny.

• Dustin Fitzgerald Jenkins, Bud, domestic battery.

• Heather Nicole Decker, Oceana, possession of meth.

• Verlin John Johnston Jr., Matoaka, driving revoked for DUI third offense, obstructing, and assault on an officer.

• Alexius Audreana Lynn Smith, Brenton, shoplifting in Raleigh County.

• Jenelle Kaye Rosenbaum, Herndon, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

• Zachary Scott Hall, Beckley, domestic battery.

• Brandon Wayne Acord, Lynco, violation of DVP, domestic assault, and obstructing.

• Paul Derick York, Oceana, malicious assault and domestic battery.

• Nicky Joseph Hatfield, Brenton, driving revoked for DUI third offense.

• Edward General Brooks, Sabine, wanton endangerment and brandishing.

• Devin Leigh Cook, Oceana, driving revoked third offense.

• Anthony Mitchem, Bud, DUI.

• Troy Calloway Morgan, Rockview, driving revoked for DUI.

• Mary E. Meade, Justice, DUI and possession of controlled substance.

• Brandon Wayne Acord, Lynco, escape.

• Jeremiah Dwayne Adkins, Mullensville, grand larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy.

• Dakoda Shon Darnell, Coal Mountain, battery and trespassing.

• Anthony Robert Lester, Bud, domestic battery and destruction of property.

• Leshawna Beth Huff, Hanover, capias, petit larceny, and conspiracy.

• Joshua Oran Bailey Jr., Pineville, grand larceny, destruction of property, and conspiracy.

• Cindy Nicole Townsend, McGraws, domestic battery second offense.

• Dustin Ray Porter, Brenton, fleeing in vehicle.

• Cynthia Jane Lester, Itmann, person prohibited from possessing firearms.

• Jeffrey Scott Maynard, Kopperston, grand larceny, conspiracy, and trespassing.

• Heather Nicole Decker, Oceana, grand larceny and conspiracy.

• Franklin Matthew Canterbury, Glen Rogers, capias.

• Ronnie G. Coomes, Covel, possession of meth.

• Ocie V. Sizemore, Mullens, possession of meth.

• Jamie Lee Gibson, Hanover, possession of meth and possession of fentanyl.

