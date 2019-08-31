Shelter data pinpoints US destinations of asylum seekers

AP PhotoThis Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 photo, a sign in Spanish with travel times to U.S. destinations is on display at a migrant shelter affiliated with the San Diego Rapid Response Network in San Diego. Registration forms at the San Diego shelter for asylum-seeking families offer insights on who is coming, how they are treated in U.S. custody and where they go. Houston was the most popular destination by far, a reflection of its emergence as a primary gateway for immigrants.(AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)