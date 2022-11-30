U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $33,772,892 for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, Thomas Health System, and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“When Covid-19 hit, our health departments and medical institutions reacted quickly, and undoubtedly saved lives across West Virginia,” Capito said. “We will always be grateful for their bravery and courage on the frontlines of this pandemic.
“I’m pleased to use my role as a leader on the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee to secure this needed funding for our state.”
“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the Covid-19 pandemic, and health care workers continue to depend on PPE, testing facilities and other medical equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe,” Manchin said.
“I’m pleased FEMA continues to assist the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Thomas Health in covering these costs.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare workers and facilities as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
Individual awards included the following:
• $31,460,096 for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health.
• $1,240,242 to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
• $1,072,554 to Thomas Health System.
