FAIRLEA — Lily Carola tossed a two-hitter and Greenbrier East ended a chilly night one inning early with an 8-0 win over Oak Hill Tuesday in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Carola went the distance, striking out 14 and walking none.
Taylor Boswell, Alanis McClary and Haley Ervin all drove in two runs for the Spartans.
Sadie Branch and Olivia Honaker had the hits for Oak Hill, which committed nine errors.
Greenbrier East will host Woodrow Wilson Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the winners bracket, while Oak Hill will go to Princeton in an elimination game.
Wyoming East 13, PikeView 0, 5 innings
NEW RICHMOND — Paytin Brehm threw a five-inning no-hitter and Alivia Monroe drove in three runs as Wyoming East defeated PikeView 13-0 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Brehm struck out nine and walked seven.
Andrea Laxton had a triple and two RBIs for the Warriors. Haley Adkins and Chloe Prichard joined her with two hits apiece.
Bluefield 17, Westside 1, 5 innings
BLUEFIELD — Bluefield scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to set the mercy rule in motion and went on to a 17-1 win over Westside in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Madison Lawson had a home run and four runs batted in for the Beavers. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits and an earned run over five innings. She struck out four and walked one.
Grace Richardson was 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Bluefield and Cara Brown also had three hits.
Kinley Morgan had a solo home run for Westside. Jayde Hamrick had the other hit.
Bluefield moves on in the winners bracket to face Wyoming East in New Richmond on Wednesday. Westside will host PikeView in an elimination game. Both games will start at 6 p.m.
