Secretary of Interior starts Road to Healing initiative in Oklahoma

ANADARKO, Okla. — Voices once silenced at Indian boarding schools were amplified on Saturday, many telling stories of abuse.
Anadarko was the first stop on the Road to Healing listening tour organized by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. One purpose of the tour is hearing from Indian boarding school survivors.
“Federal Indian boarding school policies have touched every indigenous person I know. Some are survivors, some are descendants, but we all carry the trauma,” Haaland said. “My ancestors endured the horrors of the Indian boarding school assimilation policies carried out by the same department that I now lead.”
Survivors took turns speaking at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko.
“It was 12 years of hell,” Donald Neconie, 84, told Haaland and the others.
Upon arrival at the school, many were stripped, washed with harsh chemicals such as lye, pesticides or kerosene. Each survivor who spoke recalled that their long hair was cut.
Neconie said when he tried to speak his native Kiowa language, they washed out his mouth with lye.
The abuse included whipping.
“They said, ‘If you cry, we will whip you,’ … And then they whipped me. And they whipped me. And they whipped me into shape.”
Neconie recalled seeing another child with his clothes sticking to his back from blood.
Students were also sexually assaulted, he said.
“I still feel that pain. I still feel what this school did to me,” Neconie said. “I will never ever forgive this school for what it did to me.”
Brought Plenty, a Standing Rock Sioux, said she only began talking about her experience recently, though she has been in therapy for decades.
“What they did to us made you feel so inferior that you don’t feel worthy of anything. I didn’t even think I was worthy of going to college,” she said.
She was not allowed to use her own name and instead said was assigned the number “199.”
“I used that throughout the duration of school,” she said.
She was taken to a church and asked if she was Catholic or Episcopalian. She said she thought they were the same thing. They then handed her a metal cross and told her to pray for forgiveness for who she was.
Ben Barnes, Shawnee Tribe Chief, spoke on behalf of survivors.
“Boarding schools were the chosen weapon to destroy our culture, destroy our language, and to try to destroy our traditions,” he said.
He told the story of a female survivor whose trauma followed her for the rest of her life.
“The word sexual assault was unknown to her. She didn’t know what that was, but she knew what it was when they did it to her.”
Barnes also said when she looked out the school windows and saw the cemetery outside it became clear to her that if she spoke up she would find herself in that cemetery.
“Why did only Indian boarding schools have cemeteries?” Barnes asked.
When she finally did speak up, Barnes said the woman was drugged and institutionalized.
The Riverside Indian School is the oldest federally operated Indian boarding school. The atmosphere now is different from the school’s dark history, Newland said.
“Today the Riverside Indian School is known for providing a quality and culturally aware education,” he said.
The Road to Healing listening tour will travel to several other states to gather the stories of Indian boarding school survivors, including Hawaii, Michigan, Arizona and South Dakota.