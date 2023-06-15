Following two days inside a long-abandoned coal mine, a rescue team suspended search efforts for a missing Wyoming County man June 12.
David Hess, 50, was reported missing June, though family members hadn’t seen him since the previous Thursday.
The mine rescue team, from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training, exhausted all areas of the mine that could be searched before it became too dangerous for team members, Pineville Police Chief Zack Helmandollar said.
Hess’ family led authorities to his ATV parked near the mine entrance located in the Rock View/Skin Fork area.
“From all the statements and witnesses,” officials believe Hess is inside the mine, Helmandollar said.
Hess had been going inside the mine for about eight months, Helmandollar noted, and had previously gotten lost there.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Pineville Police Department in the investigation.
