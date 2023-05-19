charleston — Woodrow Wilson’s Bella Staples had a lemons-into-lemonade moment Friday on the state’s biggest stage for high school track and field.
The same day, Westside senior Owen Keeney experienced a ‘hey, this stuff is fun’ moment.
And, both of the Region 3 standouts turned those moments into state championship efforts in their respective events.
Staples, a senior who recently signed to compete for Marshall University, placed third for the second straight year in her specialty, the shot put, with a best throw of 35 feet, 3 3/4 inches in Friday’s first session, but she rebounded in stellar fashion by winning the discus in the ensuing session. Staples uncorked a winning toss of 131-10 on her fifth discus attempt to take home the gold and ease the disappointment of the lost shot put opportunity. Friday marked her first time throwing discus in the state meet.
“That’s the farthest I’ve thrown in a meet,” a jubilant Staples said afterwards. “I can throw that in practice, but my best in a meet was 112 feet.” She said she threw a couple in the 120-feet range Friday and the rest were shorter.
“It was just learning after each throw. Breaking everything down.”
“I’m excited,” Staples continued. “I really wanted to win shot. That was like my event. And I didn’t, and I was like I have to come back even harder for this because I qualified for this (discus), which is something I didn’t do last year.
“So I just went in with pure technique, no strength. Then, I threw with strength in the end, and I caught up with everybody else.”
The disappointment from placing third in the shot gave her some impetus in the discus, she admitted. “I was really nervous for shot put today, because shot put is before discus, so I had to get all that nervousness out during shot put.
“I felt good during disc. I got all my crying out the way, the jitters, and in the disc I was talking to everybody. I felt good.
“I asked my dad (as the discus event progressed) what I should do, and he was like now that you’ve got your technique down, you’re hitting 120 like we know you can, put some strength on it on your last two throws, and I did.”
Staples said her discus distances in 2022 were minuscule to what she threw Friday, since “I was so focused on shot put that I didn’t even practice disc.” This year, she said she directed more time toward the disc in practice, and “it paid off” in the form of her first state championship. “I tried to come back even harder for shot (in 2023), but this (the discus) was my last chance.”
Meanwhile, Keeney posted a top clearance of 6-6, a personal best, in the Class AA boys high jump, defeating a field that also included Nicholas County’s Isaiah Miner (runner-up in 6-4) and Shady Spring’s Michael Vecellio (fourth in 6-2). Keeney, who captured the victory in his first year of high school track competition, made three attempts at clearing 6-8 but was unsuccessful. “I went for 6-8 and I got a little tired,” he said.
He said that seeing what former Westside state high jump champ Daniel Reed (6-0 win in 2021) did was part of what finally got him out for track and field.
“I’d always wanted to do it,” said Keeney. “Like you said before, Daniel Reed. Throughout the years, you know, we played basketball together. Loved him. (He was a) mentor; I looked up to him. He was an outstanding guy.
“He’d always done it and I was always interested in it, but never really did get out and try it until this year and I really regret it now. I just really regret not having done it sooner. I really wish I had done it sooner.”
Past and current coaches and friends also coaxed him to participate.
“Everywhere I go, I usually jump the starting height,” he explained. “The past couple weeks, knowing that the starting height here was much higher and I just like to get a feel for it, find my steps and get a good rhythm especially at other meets where I’m competing against other people who are getting good heights right at 6.”
He said he felt good on Friday. “Overall, besides this cold I’ve been fighting for the past week and a half. It’s been kinda rough.”
Concluding his senior year at the state meet was a positive, even if the win hadn’t occurred, he noted. “It’s a great day. I love the environment. I love the environment of the track just in general. People are great, all the jumpers. Everybody’s just phenomenal.”
Keeney will compete in the long jump on Saturday.
Among the other better performances from Region 3 athletes Friday were Nicholas County’s Adrienne Truman’s second-place finish in the Class AA girls high jump (5-0), the PikeView boys’ third-place showing in the Class AA 4x800 relay (members Matt Murphy, Nate Cook, Kaleb Blankenship and Braden Ward covered the eight-lap race in 8:16.91), and Woodrow Wilson’s Ryan Mukhtar finding himself in a tie for third at 6-4 with Riverside’s Jacob Alderson in the Class AAA high jump. Truman also placed fifth in the girls long jump (15-9 3/4) for the Grizzlies.
Woodrow Wilson got a pair of fourth-place finishes in the shuttle hurdle relay. The Flying Eagle girls unit of Mia Houck, Lexi Thomas, Nevaiah Simmons and Nevaeh Howard crossed fourth in 1:07.51, while the Beckley boys quartet of Ty’lai Kimble, Mukhtar, Nelson Staples and William Lewis was fourth in 59.19.
James Monroe’s Adyson Hines placed sixth in the Class A girls shot put with a toss of 31-9 1/4.
Woodrow teammates Vai Simmons and Kyndall Ince were fifth and seventh, respectively, in the triple-A girls long jump.
The Nicholas County boys and the Woodrow girls both placed eighth in the 4x800 relay.
Numerous local athletes posted solid qualifying marks for events as the meet heads toward a Saturday conclusion. Shady Spring’s Hunter Davis posted the second-fastest qualifying time in the 110 hurdles (15.67), Bluefield’s Amir Hairston had the fastest preliminary times in the AA boys 100 and 200, Summers County’s Abby Persinger (fourth) and Greenbrier West’s Ava Barclay (fifth) were among the fastest 100 dash qualifiers, Oak Hill’s Conlan Brooks had the fourth-best 100 qualifier (11.19) and fifth-fastest 200 preliminary (22.73), Shady Spring’s Lilian Hatfield (16.81) qualified fourth in the Class AA girls 100 hurdles, and Greenbrier West’s Isaac Agee advanced with the fourth-best 110 hurdles time of 16.05.
