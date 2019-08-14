Daniel Ray Wikle, age 69, of Hilldale, WV, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Doug and Lucy Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV, following a short illness. Born August 16, 1949 in Jumping Branch, WV, he was the son of the late Herman and Myrtle Trivett Wikle. Mr. Wikle graduated i…