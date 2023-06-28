The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance began accepting school clothing allowance applications July 1 for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools and will close applications July 31.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece-goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
Those who will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June include the following:
• Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.
• Parents or guardians of children in foster care.
• Children ages 4 to 18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Families who received school clothing allowance benefits in 2022 and currently have Medicaid coverage should have received a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June.
Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $3,007.
Verification of income for July 2023 must be submitted with applications for school clothing allowance.
Income limits for the program are as follows:
• One-person household, monthly income limit $1,473.
• Two-person household, monthly income limit $1,984.
• Three-person household, monthly income limit $2,495.
• Four-person household, monthly income limit $3,007.
• Five-person household, monthly income limit $3,518.
• Six-person household, monthly income limit $4,029.
• Seven-person household, monthly income limit $4,541.
• Eight-person household, monthly income limit $5,052.
• Nine-person household, monthly income limit $5,564.
• Ten-person household, monthly income limit $6,076.
Add $512 for each additional person in the household.
“In 2022, 81,029 West Virginia children were assisted by the school clothing allowance program,” said Janie Cole, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance.
“This program fills an important need for children and families with back to school preparations.”
School clothing allowance program recipients will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions.
Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check.
Families, caretakers, and guardians may apply online at www.wvpath.wv.gov or request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by phoning 1-877-716-1212. Applications must be received by July 31.
Those who need to update their address may do so at the same address and phone number.
