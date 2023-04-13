Scammers are again using robocalls to target West Virginians. Multiple reports have recently been received in the West Virginia Attorney General’s office.
Scammers often use legitimate phone numbers to make incessant robocalls that swindle consumers out of their hard-earned money, emphasized Patrick Morrisey, attorney general.
Residents may be told they are behind on their electric bill and service will be terminated immediately if payment is not made by a prepaid debit card or gift card.
Other scams may be someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with the threat of jail time and/or fines, according to officials.
The caller claims the victim owes a large amount of money in back taxes which must be paid immediately or there will be fines and/or jail time.
“The IRS does not call people on the phone for information or to collect money,” according to a spokesperson.
Additionally, students are targeted by scammers posing as federal government employees demanding payment for a non-existent “federal student tax.” Again, the students are threatened with fines and/or jail time.
Officials emphasize that if someone threatens you on the phone, hang up.
If they come to your door and threaten you, don’t let them in. Lock the door and call the police.
Such criminals are ruthless and, unfortunately, the practices are all too common, according to officials.
“Consumers need to keep their guard up and stay alert if they receive a suspicious call,” Morrisey said.
“Remember, don’t panic, and don’t give away any personal information.
“Our office remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls and we will continue to fight these illegal and obnoxious scam calls,” he emphasized.
Officials offer the following suggestions for those who receive a scam call:
• Hang up. Ending the conversation is the quickest way to stop a scam.
• Consumers should never share personal, financial, and otherwise sensitive information – that includes your Social Security Number, birthdate, mother’s maiden name, credit card or bank account numbers, driver’s license number, or any personal identifying information to an unsolicited caller.
• Never agree to send cash, wire money, or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank account.
• Verify the call. If the caller claims to represent a particular utility or government agency, hang up and call the main number for the legitimate agency to see if that agency was trying to reach you.
• Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers have been known to falsify or “spoof” calls to make them appear to come from a legitimate source.
• Don’t give in to the scammer. Scammers hope consumers will panic and surrender the information or money they are asking for out of fear.
• Report the scam to the proper authorities.
Anyone with questions or who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
