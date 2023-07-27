The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding Private NonProfit organizations (PNPs) in McDowell County, that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature, that Aug. 28 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans.
The loans are available for economic losses following a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance caused by the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred July 12-13, 2022.
Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
The SBA offers federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help eligible non-critical PNP organizations meet their working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses.
Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with an interest rate of 1.875 percent and terms up to 30 years.
EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.
The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.
To be considered for this assistance, PNPs need to apply by the deadline.
Applicants may apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s under SBA declaration # 17719.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
