oak hill — The Southern Appalachian Labor School received funding this week which will help it continue with one of its main missions.
On Tuesday, Kris Warner, West Virginia state director for U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, visited the SALS Historic Oak Hill School to present a $18,185 Community Facilities Grant to assist SALS in the repair and rehabilitation of up to five single-family homes in Kanawha, Nicholas, Raleigh or Fayette counties.
Tuesday’s announcement was for one of five statewide housing preservation grants with a combined total of $253,371.
“Having access to reliable and affordable housing in rural West Virginia is vital to West Virginia families and the communities they live in,” Warner said.
According to Warner, a $16,900 matching contribution from SALS will result in $35,000 which “will ensure low- and very low-income homeowners in the area will have safe and reliable housing.”
Housing preservation grants can be used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems and water/waste disposal systems. Other utilizations include improving handicap accessibility features, labor and materials and administrative expenses.
Rural areas and towns with less than 20,000 population and federally-recognized tribal lands are eligible. Most state and local governmental entities can participate, as well as non-profit organizations. Individual homeowners aren’t eligible.
For more information about the grant program, visit https://go.usa.gov/xGZb2.
Warner said USDA Rural Development’s partnership with SALS has been ongoing for several years. “This is the 31st time we’ve partnered together,” he said. That has resulted in over $1.8 million since September 1997. “We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership.”
