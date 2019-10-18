MORGANTOWN – One does not normally associate Mark Twain with a football locker room, yet even though the author of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was hardly an aficionado of the sport, one of the most famous quotes credited to him has adorned the sport’s locker rooms for decades.
That quote?
“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”
Anyone who has ever played the game has seen this quote posted somewhere, or so it seems, as it is an idiom that has become a part of Americana, urging on the underdog against great odds.
Hopefully, when West Virginia walks into its locker room in Norman, Oklahoma, early Saturday morning to face the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners someone will have put the quote up on a wall for all to see, for the Mountaineers come into the game as 33.5-point underdogs.
Just as hopefully, with that inspirational sign, someone will have posted a picture of Josh Norwood, a miniature strong safety out of Valdosta, Georgia, by way of The Ohio State University and Northwest Mississippi Community College, who has been an inspiration to his teammates wherever he has played.
In a world where they measure everything, from one’s height and weight to his speed and strength, Norwood is hardly an impressive physical specimen at 5-9 (it says on the roster) and 179 pounds (which by this time in the season might be 175 or less).
To look at him in a photograph you think he was a big time college strong safety but if you turn on the film of him performing you understand exactly what Mark Twain was getting at when he spoke of the size of the fight in the dog being more meaningful than the size of the dog in the fight.
Norwood’s coach at WVU, Neal Brown, offers proof.
“Three games in a row he’s been our most physical player in the secondary,” Brown noted at his weekly press conference this week.
Norwood has raised the level of his play over the last three weeks almost beyond description, recording 11, 10 and 10 tackles. The back-to-back 10-tackle games came against big time opponents Texas and Iowa State.
Norwood started out as a safety at WVU last year but wound up a starting cornerback, acquitting himself as he gained a reputation for his hard hits.
This season, the new coaching staff, was caught short at safety when Kenny Robinson Jr. was suspended and left the team.
This meant nothing to Norwood though because of what Neal Brown calls Norwood’s “contact courage.”
And just what is “contact courage”?
“He’ll put his body in there. He’s not very big. You all have seen him. I don’t know how much he weighs, but he has zero fear about going in and tackling big running backs or tight ends,” Brown said.
It is, as Mark Twain once put it:
“With courage you will dare to take risks, have the strength to be compassionate, and the wisdom to be humble. Courage is the foundation of integrity.”
WVU Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning likes the fact that as a one-time cornerback, Norwood has proven coverage skills but it is physicality and “contact courage” that he likes best of all.
“He throws his body around,” Koenning said. “If all 11 of our guys played the game — I’m talking about practice, all the stuff that goes with it — if all our guys played like Josh we would be way better.”
One wondered if Koenning had ever sat down and tried to pick Norwood’s brain to try and see what made him so fearless.
“I think you’d need Sigmund Freud for that,” he said. “That would be a good conversation. I’d like to sit in and listen to that. Josh is unique.”
In what way?
“We were talking about something and I was the only one in the whole building who figured out what I was thinking, which is a scary thought,” Koenning said. “ No one had come to the realization why we were doing something and he figured it out.
“I think if he can get his degree and finish this up he’ll be a pretty good coach some day and he’ll be paid back 10-fold for all the pain he’s created as a player.”
His innate coaching ability may account for the fast progress made by his backup, freshman Kerry Martin, a true freshman out of Charleston who was a two-time All-State quarterback at Capital.
He came in and had to learn not only a new position, but switch from offense to defense and was thrown right into the fire.
“I think what we’re asking [Martin] is tough,” Koenning said. “He kind of got pushed into that role by necessity. He just played man to man defense. Now what we do is complex. He’s been able to go in and played almost the whole game at N.C. State [when Norwood was ejected for targeting].”
But Martin has had Norwood to help him along and he has moved forward far quicker than anyone would have imagined.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel