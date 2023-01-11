Concord Charlie, the weather prognosticator for The Campus Beautiful, will welcome this year’s Grand Groundhog Watcher, Rusty Sarver, to the annual Concord University breakfast Thursday, Feb. 2, in Pais Fellowship Hall at 8 a.m.
A native of Princeton, Sarver is a 1989 graduate of Princeton Senior High School and a 1993 graduate of Concord, where he majored in business administration with a concentration in marketing.
He is co-owner of Main Street Builders, Eastern Door and Glass, Cloverleaf Properties, Eastern Aluminum Fabrication, Longview Properties and Melrose Enterprises.
Sarver has served as a board member of Princeton Community Hospital since 2011, serving as board chair since 2017.
He is a member of Johnston Chapel Baptist Church.
He and his wife, Andrea, have a son, Grant, who is currently a college junior studying engineering.
In his spare time, Sarver enjoys fishing and farming.
The Concord Charlie tradition was originated in 1978 by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill.
As chairman of both the geography department and the Appalachian Studies program at Concord, Hill started the Groundhog Day Breakfast as a means to celebrate a bit of Appalachian heritage and highlight the program.
Cost for this year’s breakfast is $20 per person.
Reservations are required before Friday, Jan. 27, and may be made online at concord.edu/groundhog or by phoning the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311.
