Woodrow Wilson scored 12 runs in the second inning and defeated Midland Trail 13-2 in five innings Tuesday in Beckley.
Natalia Meade was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in for the Flying Eagles. Aubrey Smallwood and Katelyn Hamb both had two hits and two RBIs.
Smallwood picked up the win, striking out eight and walking one while holding Trail to three hits.
Jenna Stonestreet and Anna Weaver both drove in runs for the Patriots.
PREP BASEBALL
Independence 8
James Monroe 0
James Williams homered and drove in four runs as Independence shut out James Monroe 8-0.
Levi Barnett had a pair of RBIs for the Patriots. Clay Basham was 2-for-3 with a double. Cole Cunningham also doubled.
Cunningham went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits while striking out seven and walking two.
The Patriots will host Shady Spring Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
