The rich history of the C&O Railway in southeastern West Virginia is the focus of the first-ever “Red” Matheny Train Show set for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Clifford Community and Recreation Center, 311 E. Edgar Ave., in Ronceverte. Admission is free .
Historical displays and scale train layouts will be set up in the center, highlighting the history of the Alleghany Subdivision of the C&O, along with the Greenbrier Division, now occupied by the Greenbrier River Trail. Personnel will be available to answer questions and to explain the displays.
The show is organized in honor of Matheny, nicknamed for his red hair, born at Callaghan, Va., in 1895. Matheny worked for the C&O Railway 49 years, mostly in Ronceverte as a signalman and track crew team member.
The community center is the former Clifford National Guard Armory, located on E. Edgar Ave. three blocks east of the bottom of Ronceverte Hill.