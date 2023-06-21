Rockcastle Baptist Association's annual Choir Sing held June 4

The Rockcastle Baptist Association’s annual Choir Sing was held in Guyandotte Missionary Baptist Church June 4, using the theme “We Have Come Into His House.”
Approximately 125 people attended, with 12 association churches and four visiting churches represented.
Fairley Jewell, of the host church, served as master of ceremonies.
Glenn Hatfield, moderator and pastor of Big Cub Baptist and Turkey Creek Baptist churches, extended the welcome and offered the opening prayer.
Michael Knotts, pastor of Saulsville Baptist Church, was the song leader.
Ginny Shirley, of Rockcastle Baptist Church, served as pianist.
Jim Anderson, former area minister; Brenda Shrader, of Emmanuel of War; and Stephanie Lusk, Toneda Missionary Baptist, performed solos.
Participating choirs included Saulsville Baptist, directed by Judy Bledsoe; Rockcastle Baptist, pianist Ginny Shirley; Cyclone Missionary Baptist, director Sharon Stewart; and Guyandotte Missionary Baptist, pianist Anita Lusk.
The offering was received by Dwight Laxton, Conner Jewell, George Altizer, and Matthew Cook, all of the host church.
Steve Gibson, pastor of Beaver First Baptist, gave the prayer for the offering.
Greeters were Robin Cook, Katelyn Cook, Hannah Cook, and Jessie Epperhart.
Gary Green and Matthew Cook managed the sound system.
Glenn Hatfield served as photographer.
E.L. Brown, Kevin Beaver, and Dwight Laxton served as parking attendants.
Song leaders from various churches led the last congregational songs.
Fairley Jewell offered the closing prayer.
