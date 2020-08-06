The River States Conference announced Wednesday its intention to resume play this fall according to the guidelines established by the NAIA Council of Presidents and sustained by the RSC Council of Presidents to use conference autonomy in making this decision.
“The conference has monitored the COVID-19 situation continually since the cancellation of Winter 2020 championships as well as the suspension of the Spring 2020 regular and postseason,” RSC Commissioner Michael Schell said. “We believe the time is right to return to play this fall. We will continue to monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to adhere to all safety measures required by the NAIA, state and local governments within our five-state region comprising the conference.”
Member schools, including WVU Tech, are working toward bringing students back to campus at this time. Team practices may begin starting Aug.15 but no athletic contests, including scrimmages and exhibitions, will be allowed prior to Sept. 5. Prior to all practices, all coaches and student-athletes will be screened by the university using NAIA guidelines. Prior to all competition, all support staff, officials, coaches and student-athletes will be screened by a health professional per NAIA guidelines. In addition, for the RSC, this screening will also occur prior to any team traveling.
As a result of the recent decision by the full NAIA Council of Presidents to allow conferences to determine their own testing protocols, the RSC will not require pre-participation COVID-19 PCR testing for all student-athletes. Each member institution may establish its own testing requirements consistent with local and state guidelines and policies. However, should a student-athlete present with symptoms outlined by the NAIA, Conference and institution policies will be followed. This requires that a health professional clears those athletes to return to play.
By starting competition in the fall season, the RSC can still opt to move some or all of the regular season competitions or postseason championships to winter/spring if necessary with the flexibility to postpone.
The allowance or restrictions for fans will be left to the member schools using their state and local guidelines. Social distancing as well as mask requirements are expected. As the competitions near, each program will release their measures and protocols pertaining to the allowance of fans and crowds.