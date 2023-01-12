Jeffrey Lee Reece, of Corinne, pled guilty in October to one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny.
On Jan. 4, Reece was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison for burglary and one to 10 years for grand larceny.
“The successful conclusion to this case was made possible by the outstanding investigative work conducted by members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department,” emphasized Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor.
“We will not tolerate the victimization of our citizens or institutions in Wyoming County.”
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor on this case.
Sheriff’s Capt. Tommy Blankenship investigated the crime.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and the prosecutor’s staff along with that of Blankenship and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
“It is truly a pleasure to serve the citizens of Wyoming County alongside professionals such as these,” Bishop said.
“We all have the same goal of providing our citizens with a premier criminal justice system within the county.”
