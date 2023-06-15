With a recent donation from Jack Yowell, of Palmyra, Va., the C&O Historical Society has been able to develop a special exhibit that highlights not only a piece of railroad history, but a story involving one family’s personal connection to a presidential funeral train that passed through Virginia.
Ahead of the 2023 travel season, the non-profit organization that preserves and shares the history of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway started developing new exhibits for the C&O Railway Heritage Center, many of which are based on recent donations by members and supporters who have chosen the 54-year-old organization as the permanent safe-keeper for their artifacts.
Society volunteers have completed a new exhibit connected to a prominent and mainstream historical topic – the funeral train of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Yowell donated an artifact that his father, Kemper Rea Yowell, obtained while on the periphery of a president’s final journey as the funeral train made its way north from Georgia to New York.
President Roosevelt, a New York native, passed away in Warm Springs, Ga., on April 12, 1945, near the end of World War II.
In a period before sophisticated two-way radios and remotely-controlled rail movements, a complex network of communication existed by which physical orders from railway officials were passed down the chain of command and hand delivered to train crews.
Written on a specific form, various pieces of information would be passed along to railroad employees operating each train with instructions from the dispatcher, who was controlling each district’s traffic and train movements.
Kemper Rea Yowell, engineer on a southbound C&O Railway freight train coming out of Potomac Yard in April 1945, received a pair of train orders as his train passed CR Tower on the Southern Railway, near Alexandria, Va. These orders instructed Yowell what to do when his train met and passed the northbound Southern Railway special funeral train carrying President Roosevelt’s casket following his passing in Georgia.
The train orders gave all other trains in the region wait or time orders as well as information on when and where the funeral train would pass.
Afterward, the train orders were kept by Yowell, and they have now been donated to the Clifton Forge-based museum by his son, Jack.
“Donations such as this give us the best possible method by which to tell the rich and complex story of American railroading and how national historical events often intersect with the railroad,” noted Mark Totten, C&O Historical Society president.
“We thank Jack Yowell and his family, all of whom joined us in Clifton Forge for a special dedication of this new exhibit based on the 1945 train orders which show how the C&O Railway’s operations intersected with the special train.
“C&OHS contributors Dave Ostrander and Charles McIntyre completed photo research, exhibit design, and gave insight into the logistical details surrounding the train orders,” Totten said. “We give them tremendous thanks for their help in making the Yowell donation such a wonderful addition to our interpretive museum.”
Jack Yowell expressed satisfaction with his decision to donate the FDR train orders and the C&O Historical Society’s creation of the new exhibit.
“Now I know this piece of history my father saved is going to be preserved,” he said. “It means so much that this small moment in my father’s career is going to be seen and remembered in Clifton Forge.”
Having followed in his father’s footsteps, Jack Yowell was a C&O Railway engineer on the Piedmont and Washington Subdivisions and on the Buckingham Branch Railroad.
“Even among those who are familiar with President Roosevelt’s funeral train that passed from Georgia to New York, it’s rarely considered how complicated this train’s move north was in wartime and how many cities and railroads were impacted,” Totten said. “With this donation and the resulting exhibit, now we can showcase Virginia’s regional connection to our longest-serving president’s final journey.”
The C&O Railway Heritage Center museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and located at 705 Main Street in Clifton Forge, Va.
The C&O Historical Society’s Business Office and Archive is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and may be contacted by telephone at 540-862-2210 or by email at cohs@cohs.org.
The C&OHS archive database is available online at archives.cohs.org. Updates and additional information can be found on Facebook under @cohs.org or on Instagram @ChessiesRoad.
The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society is a non-profit corporation dedicated to interpreting the American Railway experience using C&O Railway’s history through drawings, documents, and artifacts, which the Society collects, preserves, and makes available to as broad an audience as possible.
The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society was organized in January 1969 and was incorporated in 1975 as a non-profit eleemosynary organization.
