The Raleigh County West Virginia Read Aloud Program has scheduled two orientation sessions for those interested in reading as a volunteer at schools in Raleigh County and surrounding counties that participate in Read Aloud.
The orientation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, downstairs int he Raleigh County Public Library and 4:15 at the United Bank, 120 Main St., Beckley.
Read Aloud is a statewide, county-by-county initiative that recruits and places volunteer readers in classrooms and other settings. Raleigh County chapter now has readers in most Raleigh Count schools, but more teachers have requested readers for their classrooms and volunteer readers are needed to fill those vacancies. Individuals, both working and retired as well as book clubs, church groups and civic groups are invited to participate.
Orientation sessions give prospective volunteers clear instruction on the roles of the volunteer and school, and insight into what makes an enjoyable Read Aloud experience for children.
Registration is helpful but not required. If possible, RSVP to mhoyer@readaloudwv.org or call 304-343-5212.