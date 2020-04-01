The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens that we do not contact you telling you that you missed court or jury duty and ask for you to send money by way of a prepaid credit or gift card to pay a fine.
There is a scam currently taking place where the caller is saying he is from the Sheriff’s Office and tells people to send the money so they will not go to jail.
The Sheriff’s Office does not take fine money nor do we access any type of fines, this is done through the court system.
If you are contacted by someone saying they are from our department and they are asking for money do not give them any information. You should always use good judgment and discretion when giving any information to anyone over the phone.