The Raleigh County Public Library on Tuesday hosted its first ever "Homeschool Hangout" program, where students of all ages who are homeschooled can attend each month to take part in an educational activity together.
Tuesday's activity was based on a child's favorite food — ice cream.
Amy Stover, director of the Raleigh County Public Library, said the library often hosts several programs on the weekends for all children to attend, but they really wanted to explore program options for students who aren't in the typical public school setting to attend during the week, and spend time with other children who are also homeschooled.
So, the Homeschool Hangout program was born.
Tuesday's program was the first, but Stover said the library plans to host one on the second Tuesday of every month, where 25 students can attend at a time.
"Today we're exploring how to change the freezing point of a solid," Stover explained. "We'll be studying exothermic and endothermic reactions through salt, ice and milk."
Roughly 15 students attended the first Homeschool Hangout program, and although children of a variety of ages attended, Stover aided the children in the experiment on a level they would all understand.
Each child received an instruction sheet, a dish towel to use in case their fingers got cold, and a bag of ice and milk.
"First you're going to burp your bag, to make sure you get all the air out of it," Stover said. Then the students added salt to their mixture and began shaking the bag to get it all mixed up.
Shaking the bag was each student's favorite part of the project, especially for 9-year-old Azairis.
Azairis' mother, Tasha Camkimble, was thrilled when she found out the library was hosting the Homeschool Hangout program. She said her son and daughter both often attend the summer programs at the library, so having a program during the school year for Azairis, who is homeschooled, was really something special.
"I really like that they want to embrace not only all students, but students who are homeschooled. It's just really awesome," Camkimble said. "This is also an activity that really hits his interests."
Camkimble said Azairis is always trying to make mixtures at home to make his own ice cream, but he hasn't quite mastered it just yet.
"He's always trying it, so when we knew this was the activity today, I knew he'd really enjoy it," she said. "After today, and after he figures out what all goes in it, he will be at home making it all the time now.
"This is all just a great way for children to learn."
Stover said next month's Homeschool Hangout program will be based on dissecting owl pellets and forming skeletons.
"We will be putting skeletons together from the owl pellets, to see if we can figure out what the owls ingested," she said. "We think we will get a good reaction from that one as well."
There is no charge to attend one of the Homeschool Hangout programs at the Raleigh County Public Library. To sign up for the program, call 304-255-0511 or visit the library, at 221 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley, to sign up on the list.
"We just really want to show people what the library is all about, even outside of books," Stover said.
