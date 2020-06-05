Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney candidate Kristen Keller

Kristen Keller, the incumbent, is running for prosecuting attorney, a four-year position
● Tell our readers about yourself.
I became an Assistant Raleigh County Prosecutor in 1983. For the next couple of decades, I was chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the elected prosecutor, Larry Frail. When he retired I was elected in 2008 and reelected in 2012 and 2016. Now I’m up for reelection again. In addition to multiple professional associations, I am a long-term elected executive councilman with the W.Va. Prosecutor’s Institute, responsible for training prosecutors throughout the state.
For over 30 years I have successfully gone to trial against the “worst of the worst” in Raleigh County, winning every “life without parole” verdict returned by our juries. I have repeatedly then argued these cases before the W.Va. Supreme Court in Charleston, to keep these criminals in prison. Meanwhile, I’ve also repeatedly been appointed as special prosecutor to prosecute corrupt officials in other counties, because criminal conduct by public officials erodes our criminal justice system.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
As in most jobs, the elected prosecuting attorney must have more on-the-job experience than the younger attorneys he or she supervises. So throughout the last decades I’ve devoted my professional life to sending violent criminals to prison and to keep them there while they appeal their convictions. This is important work which I intend to continue. This is not a job for a novice.
A second reason why I seek reelection concerns cases of which the public is unaware, because they are, by law, confidential proceedings. As rosecuting attorney I am responsible for saving abused and neglected children from violent, drug-infused homes. I am responsible for trying to provide delinquent juveniles an alternative to criminal lifestyles. We have successes in these cases, and I want to continue to save these children. Again, this is not a job for a novice.
Finally, I seek reelection because I cannot abandon my loyal and excellent staff of assistant prosecutors, paralegals, legal secretaries and my special investigator, Jeff Shumate. These are people who are in this often difficult job for the long term – not for a year or two. Similarly, I am honored by the relationship of trust between the law enforcement community and my office developed and maintained over decades. I refuse to abandon my role of providing 24/7 advice and assistance to our law enforcement officers.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
My father – a W.V.U. student, a journalist, a veteran – died of cancer at age 34, when I was a little girl. In those days, it was thought unwise to tell a young child when his or her parent was terminally ill. So I’ve always regretted that, not knowing my dad was dying, I never fully expressed my love and gratitude to him. This experience has informed my empathy for survivors of victims of sudden homicides.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of?
I am proud to be endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Black Diamond Lodge # 81 and the W.Va. State Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Otherwise, I’ll rely upon Proverbs here: “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”