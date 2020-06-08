Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney candidate Benjamin Hatfield

Benjamin Hatfield is running for prosecuting attorney, a four year position.
● Tell our readers about yourself.
I am running as the Republican candidate for Raleigh County prosecuting attorney. I am a native of Turkey Creek/Marianna in Wyoming County. I am a graduate of Wyoming East High School and Concord University. I attended the Syracuse University College of Law and after graduation, I worked at the law firm of Anelli Xavier, PC in Syracuse, New York. My wife and I realized that New York wasn’t our home. We returned to Beckley because we couldn’t think of anywhere we would rather raise our family than right here in southern West Virginia. Since returning home, I have worked as an assistant public defender, engaged in private practice, served as an assistant prosecuting attorney, and currently work as a civil litigation attorney at Farmer Cline & Campbell PLLC. I want the citizens of Raleigh County to help me take back our home.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
I am running for Raleigh County prosecuting attorney because I have seen how our local justice system works from the inside out. I have spent time doing indigent criminal defense and I have also spent time as an assistant prosecuting attorney handling everything from major felony crimes to misdemeanor offenses in Magistrate Court. Our prosecutorial system needs an overhaul. The office requires a well-rounded approach to the administration of justice. It is an undertaking beyond that of simply litigating matters.
I am running because I see gaping holes that prevent crime victims from seeing justice and receiving closure. For example, if a person facing criminal prosecution fails to attend their felony court hearing in Raleigh County Circuit Court, a capias warrant is issued for their immediate arrest. Once entered, this warrant would give law enforcement the authority to apprehend the offender at first contact. That warrant is only a tool to fight crime and apprehend offenders if law enforcement knows about its existence. Currently, the capias warrant does not get entered into a database where law enforcement can easily access it. This means that a law enforcement officer may encounter a fugitive offender and never know.
I am running because I want the citizens of Raleigh County to have a choice. Since I returned home nearly a decade ago, I have heard how discontent our citizens are with how crimes are handled in our courts. I want to give our people back the authority to change that. For well over a decade, we have not had a contested election for this office. The people simply had to take what was given to them and were made to accept the status quo. I am “anti-status quo” when it comes to how crimes are currently handled in our courts.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
I was fortunate enough to be blessed with two wonderful sets of grandparents. My papaw, Lacy Morgan, was the only grandparent that I was fortunate enough to have a relationship with as an adult. Although I am proud of the education I received at Syracuse, I would have stayed closer to home for law school and enjoyed those three years with him prior to his passing.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? I am unmistakably the proudest of my three little girls. Maryann (age 7), Allison (age 5) and Lacey (age 1) are my reasons for being and I wouldn’t change the relationship I have with them for anything. Being their dad is the single greatest thing I will ever do. C.S. Lewis once said, “Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work.”