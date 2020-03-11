The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at the Commission's chamber at 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to order
2. Roll call
3. Invocation by Doc Adkins of the First Baptist Church
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
— Exonerations
— Budget revisions
— Approval of 2020-21 budget
— New employee in the Raleigh County Assessors office, Peter Silosky, deputy assessor
— Request by the County Clerk for approval of pay increase for election officials and poll workers
— Approval of Region One Planning & Development Council annual priority list
— Raleigh County Commission Corrections monthly grant report
— Raleigh County Commission Corrections FY 2021 grant request
— Approval of 2020 WVU Extension Service Memorandum of Agreement ($20,000)
— Clear Fork Rail Trail project - Purchase sale agreement with CSX Transportation
— Clear Fork Rail Trail project - Voluntary Remediation Program (VRP) service agreement
6. Old business
7. Public participation
8. Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements
9. Reports of officers and committees
10. Bills, communications and appointments
11. Receipts and disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regular meeting will be April 7 at 10 a.m.