Raleigh County Commission Candidate Ron Hedrick

Ron Hedrick, the incumbent, is running for Raleigh County Commissioner, a six-year position.
● Tell our readers about yourself.
I am Ron Hedrick, the current Raleigh County Commissioner from the 3rd district. I am a Conservative Republican and a Retired Veteran of the United States Army. I also serve as the State Project Manager for a construction company with my office in Beaver. Raleigh County has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I still live in the same house that I purchased in 2000. I am a single parent of 5 with two grandkids and a granddaughter on the way. I have lived a full life with many challenges and experiences that has uniquely prepared me for the job of County Commissioner. From working as a licensed aircraft mechanic or managing a facility with an annual budget of over 24 million, my knowledge is broad, and I want to continue to use that knowledge, to better serve the people of Raleigh County.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
The question is, what are the top three reasons you are seeking office. As an incumbent and already performing the duties as a county commissioner, it is difficult to single out just three reasons. I have been so blessed to serve the Citizens of Raleigh County. I have enjoyed the position and the comradery that I have experienced with all of the fine employees of the county. Although I have accomplished much in my short time as a commissioner, I have so much more to do. I wish to continue my goals of adding more entertainment by working with our Parks and Recreation to bring events like the first ever USA Fast Pitch Softball Tournament to Raleigh County. I want to continue working with our community organizations like the Humane Society by adding a veterinary clinic to their facility that will serve to alleviate some of the overhead costs that they are routinely burdened with. I want to continue with my efforts to attract and bring new industries to the area, while at the same time adding to the coal industry.
By working with outside sources and local community leaders and business owners, we are on the verge of starting something that will have a long-lasting effect on our county. Those are just three samples of why I am seeking to continue serving as commissioner. They are also three things that I am actively pursuing.
There are so many other reasons why I am seeking to continue being your commissioner but I want to leave you with two phrases: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and why reinvent the wheel?
I’m experienced, motivated and serving you now! Please help me to help you by joining me, in making Raleigh County a great place to live.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
When I was young the relationship with my dad was not good. He was an alcoholic and I was a teenage boy. Enough said. Throughout adulthood the relationship stayed strained and we seldom spoke. A stroke at 62 left him paralyzed and unable to speak. Afterwords, I began visiting him more and more. I would take him on long walks and we would play dominoes for hours. He died at 64 and 13 years later I still miss him and the times we shared after the stroke. But what I regret most is I never told him that I loved him.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of?
Being a single parent in today’s society is tough no matter what your situation is. I have been blessed in serving this role for the past 14 years. All grown up now, I could not be prouder of the five young adults and the people they have become. I am proud of the job that I have done, but I am most proud of the family that has transpired from it.