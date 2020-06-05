Raleigh County Commission candidate Greg Duckworth

Greg Duckworth is running for Raleigh County Commissioner, a six-year position
● Tell our readers about yourself.
I am a Republican candidate for the Raleigh county commission. I’m married to Rhonda, who is the director of the children’s ministry at Crosspoint Church. We have raised both of our daughters, Brianna and Erin, in Raleigh County. Our family has invested our lives here. I am a 26 year veteran with the West Virginia State Police.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
I believe growth, safety and education are the backbone of our communities. I believe the voice of our communities is important for all these things.
I’ll get your voices, ideas and thoughts to the discussion table!
Editor’s note: Mr. Duckworth did not provide answers for all questions.