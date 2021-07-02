The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Highlights of the agenda include a request for $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used on the Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Project; a request to purchase 2 new playgrounds at Lake Stephens and Stoco Park and a request to authorize the issuance of lease revenue bonds for the new Sheriff’s Office.
Also considered will be appointments to a variety of agencies such as: Emergency Services, Recreation Authority, Memorial Airport Authority, Building Commission, New River Parkway Authority and more.
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.