West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office is asking the general public to participate in selecting the name for the new artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that will make it even easier to open a new business.
The public can cast their vote from a list of five proposed chatbot names through his office’s website on the Business and Licensing Division’s landing page at this link: https://sos.wv.gov/Pages/VirtualAssistantName.aspx
Voting will end at 5 p.m. on March 31.
Warner said that his Business and Licensing staff has been working for more than a year to develop the virtual assistant, an easily accessible and advanced customer service tool that helps answer questions about forming or starting a new company in West Virginia.
The secretary of state’s staff worked in close collaboration with IBM’s Watson team on product design, programming, and launch.
Though initially limited in scope to LLC formation, Warner said that his office is already planning to expand the capabilities of the virtual assistant to include all of the functions available in the secretary of state’s office.
The virtual assistant is designed to provide current, accurate, and relevant information to assist entrepreneurs, business owners, and customers of the Business and Licensing Division at whatever time is convenient for the user.
“The virtual assistant will become an integral part of our office’s efforts to enhance and expand our customer service capabilities,” Warner said. “But we first need to name our virtual assistant. That’s where we are asking for the public’s help.
“We hope everyone will take just a minute to go online and vote for their favorite name. Share the link with your colleagues, coworkers and friends.
“The virtual assistant is just one more way for our office to provide excellent customer service. We remain available to help in person at any of our offices, and are happy to help anyone who calls us at 304-558-8000.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.