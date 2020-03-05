princeton — Riding a roller coaster of adrenaline, setbacks and rallies, the Princeton Tigers pulled away late to defeat the Spartans of Greenbrier East 64-57 in a frenetic sectional semifinal on Wednesday night at the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
At stake was more than a spot in Friday’s championship game of Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2. The winner would be assured of a berth in next week’s regional co-final; the season ended for the loser.
Princeton withstood a 29-point eruption from Bailee Coles, son of The Spartans’ head coach Bimbo Coles.
Three Princeton starters scored in double figures, led by point guard Peyton Brown, with 17 points that included a 13-for-16 success rate at the free throw line. He also grabbed eight steals.
Princeton head coach Robb Williams said, “Peyton played great. I was really impressed with his game.”
Ethan Parsons tossed in 15 points, making 8-of-9 free throws, and pulled down eight rebounds. Brayden Quesenberry had 11 points and six boards.
Neither side led by more than eight points. The Tigers leapt to a 6-0 lead, only to see the Spartans ahead 12-10 after a first quarter that included 12 turnovers.
Williams said, “We kind of struggled a little bit … but we were not down. We knew we were all right.”
Brown made three foul shots in the final 1:20 of the first half, producing a 25-25 tie. The Spartans has an open layup opportunity just before the horn, but the ball rattled out and two sweat-soaked teams headed into the locker room in a deadlocked game.
“We got a good run at the beginning,” Brown said. “After the first quarter, we said we’ve got to have heart, we got to come out and play defense. When we got a couple of good defensive stops, we knew we had it.”
Princeton made 4-of-24 field goal tries in the half, but went 14-for-18 in free throws. Greenbrier East was 5-for-10 at the line and 9-for-22 from the floor.
The Spartans began the second half with a 12-4 run to take their largest lead, 37-29, halfway through the third quarter on a 3-point play by Bailee Coles.
Williams said that Coles is “a heck of a player, a tough young man.”
Trailing 42-38 going into the fourth quarter, Princeton began a decisive 13-2 surge that gave the home team a 51-44 advantage.
Bailee Coles sank three free throws to bring the Spartans within four points, 51-47, with 2:50 remaining, but a couple of field goals by Quesenberry and a 7-for-8 performance at the free-throw line closed the game out.
“We felt confident,” to be honest with you,” Williams said.
Bimbo Coles said, “If they get to the free throw line, and they get in the lane, and we turn the ball over, we’re going to lose.”
“We played well in spurts, but not good enough to win the game.”
Brown said about Greenbrier East, “They always have a good game plan in sectionals. So we knew we had a battle, coming in.”
“We came back from behind in almost all our games this year, so we knew we still had it.”
The Tigers advance to play Woodrow Wilson, the top seed in the sectional tournament, for the championship at 7 p.m. on Friday in Beckley. The Flying Eagles disposed of Riverside 84-55 on Wednesday night.
Bimbo Coles said about the Spartans, “The future looks really good. (We have) a bunch of guys that are coming up from our JV team that are going to make a difference on our varsity team next year.”
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
GREENBRIER EAST (8-12)
Quentin Wilson 2 1-1 6, Clay Jackson 0 0-2 0, Adam Seams 1 2-2 4, Zach Patton 1 0-0 2, Bailee Coles 8 12-19 29, Montquelle Davis 1 0-0 3, Jarrett McHale 0 2-4 2, Davy Vance 3 0-0 8, Sam Aultz 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 17-28 57.
PRINCETON (16-7)
Delathan Wilborn 2 4-4 8, Peyton Brown 2 13-16 17, Ethan Parsons 3 8-9 15, Brady Martin 2 0-0 4, Brayden Quesenberry 4 3-4 11, Jon Wellman 2 2-2 6, Ben Broyles 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 30-36 64.
Greenbrier East……12 13 17 15 — 57
Princeton…………...10 15 13 26 — 64
3-point goals — GE 6 (Wilson 1, Coles 1, Davis 1, Vance 2, Aultz 1); PSHS 2 (Parsons 1, Broyles 1). Total fouls — GE 25, PSHS 21. Fouled out — GE, McHale; PSHS, Parsons.