State officials are cautioning residents about the potential for another Covid surge, urging vaccinations, especially for those over 50.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state
Bluefield Daily Telegraph-19 Czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Monday the Omicron BA.2 variant, also called the “stealth” variant, continues to spread in Europe as well as in the United States.
The UK, Denmark, Germany and other countries had seen Omicron BA.1 cases fall off rapidly in January and February, just as they have been doing here.
However, he said that started changing earlier this month when the BA.2 variant started spreading.
“Now, Europe has started to take off again,” he said, in two and a half weeks seeing a “huge increase” in cases as well as hospitalizations.
Marsh said one in every 30 people is infected but that number jumps to one in 20 with those 70 and older, with cases now doubling every week.
In the U.S., 25 percent of cases are now the BA.2 variant and much fewer in West Virginia (12 cases as of last week).
But, he said, as Europe goes, so does the U.S. and then West Virginia a few weeks later, with the same pattern as before.
“We don’t want to scare people … but give them a heads-up,” he said. “We have a very good opportunity now to focus on immunizations” especially for those 50 and over.
Although the consequences of contracting the BA.2 variant are no more severe than BA.1, he said, the new variant is more infectious.
“We know we have a group of people more susceptible to that,” he said of those 50 and over who have not been vaccinated and boosted. “We could get into some really hot water again.”
Marsh said how many cases will be seen, the number of hospitalizations and deaths will be “directly related to how we are vaccinated and boosted.”
Those hospitalizations are the most crucial element, he said, in wake of how hospitals here and around the country were overwhelmed with the Omicron BA.1 variant.
Officials are also looking at how to be ready to respond to another surge, including urging everyone to be vaccinated and boosted.
In fact, West Virginia University and the Joint InterAgency Task Force have developed a website to allow residents to check on vaccination status and when the next shot is due.
Marsh said it’s a “very novel tool” that doesn’t exist anywhere else allowing residents to go online at vaccinatewv.com, follow the instructions and pinpoint when the next shot is due, then make an appointment to get it.
It helps to have the vaccination card, he said, and the information provided is confidential.
“It is a unique tool,” he said. “No one else in the country has it.”
Vaccination numbers have stalled around the state, with only 60 percent of residents 18 and over fully vaccinated and less than 50 percent of those fully vaccinated receiving a booster.
Marsh said studies have shown the booster is essential to maintain a level of immunity that keeps most people who have it out of the hospital.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who is director of the Task Force, said plans are being made on how to deal with another surge of COVID hospital patients.
“We are in contact with the hospital association and hospitals and primary care clinics…” he said of planning for what may come next and how any challenges will be managed.
Primary care clinics can be used to help relieve the pressure on hospitals, he said, as well as the National Guard, which deployed about 400 statewide to hospitals during the Omicron surge.
“We always have an additional opportunity with the National Guard,” he said. “But it is a costly effort for the National Guard who have been at this for over two years.”
The total 700 members of the Guard who had been helping with the pandemic ended that effort on March 11 as the number of cases and hospitalizations were falling rapidly around the state.
Justice touted the new effort to recruit, train and retain nurses, with millions of dollars put into programs around the state to provide that training, including Concord University, which is receiving more than $1.5 million to start a new nursing program. However, the results of that initiative won’t be realized for about two years.
Bluefield State College, which already has a successful nursing program, has been awarded $1 million to accelerate training as well as update equipment and help in other areas of the program.
The threat of a new variant comes at a time when COVID active cases have dropped to the lowest point in almost two years and hospitalizations were below 200 on Monday, the lowest that number has been since the Omicron surge hit and the number of COVID cases in hospitals soared to 1,012.
But Justice has made it clear that, even with another surge, mitigation efforts will be limited..
Last week, he said another mask mandate would be “nearly impossible.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said the state is now in the mode of everyone using individual judgment on how to best protect themselves.
The best protection is the vaccine, she said, and that will be the focus of preparing for a surge.
Justice also on Monday revealed a new program to help homeowners who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic.
Called the West Virginia Homeowner Rescue Plan, federal money is available to those who qualify, and criteria include an income no more than 150 percent of the median income in the area a person lives, and that the hardship must be related to
Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
For example, the median household annual income in 2020 in Mercer County was $40,716, according to the U.S. Census.
An income of just over $60,000 would be within that 150 percent.
Not only could the money be used to catch up on mortgage payments, but also to help pay late utility bills, taxes and other necessary expenses.
The program can provide assistance for past-due mortgage payments of up to $15,000, past-due utilities of up to $2,500, past-due insurance, property tax payments, and other housing costs of up to $5,000, $300 in internet assistance, and $500 of assistance on certain downpayment loans.
Justice said the program could provide a “windfall” for the state if people take advantage of it.
Residents can go online at wvhomerescue.com to apply for funding with the program opening on March 28.
Erica Boggess, Director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF), further explained the details of the new program.
“This program is designed to help homeowners that have fallen behind because of the pandemic,” Boggess said. “It’s important to note that this program is not just for people that have a mortgage loan on their home, but someone that owns their home outright who may have fallen behind on property taxes, for example, can also get some benefit from this program. Your primary residence must be in West Virginia, and this can be a single family home, a condo, a townhouse, a mobile home, or a duplex.”
Boggess said applicants must be able to demonstrate a
-related hardship, such as a decrease in income, and/or an increase in expenses related to the pandemic.