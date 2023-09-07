The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks announce the return of Elk Management Tours, offering an opportunity for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers to witness the majestic elk population in their natural habitat.
Historically, tickets have sold out quickly, so those interested are encouraged to book their tour as soon as possible.
The four-hour guided tours, which start and end at Chief Logan State Park and are led by knowledgeable park staff, take visitors through the picturesque landscapes of West Virginia’s pristine wilderness, providing a unique and educational experience.
Visitors are taken through Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County.
Guests may get an opportunity to observe the magnificent creatures, while learning about their history, behavior and the ongoing conservation efforts to protect the iconic species.
Key tour highlights include:
• View the thriving elk population.
• Expert-led tours provide insights into elk behavior, ecology and conservation.
• Explore breathtaking landscapes.
• An unforgettable experience suitable for individuals, families and groups.
Lodging packages and discounts are available. To access the discount, use code ELK10 at checkout on stays from Sept. 5-Oct. 22.
“This is an excellent opportunity for both residents and tourists to reconnect with the natural world and witness the remarkable recovery of elk populations in West Virginia,” said Brad Reed, chief of West Virginia State Parks. “Our Elk Management Tours provide a thrilling and educational experience for everyone, and the 10 percent off deal on Chief Logan Lodge rooms and cabins ensures a complete adventure.”
For more information, tour availability, or booking details, visit wvstateparks.com/things-to-do/elk-management-tours/
