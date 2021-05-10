FILE - In this May 5, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is plunging into the next phase of his administration with the steady approval of a majority of Americans, buoyed in particular by the public's broad backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also shows an uptick in Americans' overall optimism about the state of the country.