Fifteen of the 20 senators with the biggest earmark totals in the Senate's fiscal 2024 appropriations bills are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Senator Amount ($)
Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska 465,001,000
Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 401,680,000
Susan Collins, R-Maine* 374,418,500
John Boozman, R-Ark. 290,700,000
Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii* 286,427,000
Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.* 273,443,000
Jerry Moran, R-Kan. 242,718,000
Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)* 233,760,000
Katie Britt (R-Ala.)* 232,072,000
Angus King (I-Maine)* 227,272,500
Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)* 205,631,000
Patty Murray (D-Wash.)* 203,816,667
Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii* 188,318,000
Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.* 178,066,000
Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.* 165,776,000
Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.* 164,370,833
Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.* 144,814,500
Bill Cassidy, R-La.* 131,323,000
Deb Fischer, R-Neb. 120,846,000
Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill.* 119,758,000
