Fifteen of the 20 senators with the biggest earmark totals in the Senate's fiscal 2024 appropriations bills are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Senator Amount ($)

Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska 465,001,000

Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 401,680,000

Susan Collins, R-Maine* 374,418,500

John Boozman, R-Ark. 290,700,000

Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii* 286,427,000

Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.* 273,443,000

Jerry Moran, R-Kan. 242,718,000

Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)* 233,760,000

Katie Britt (R-Ala.)* 232,072,000

Angus King (I-Maine)* 227,272,500

Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)* 205,631,000

Patty Murray (D-Wash.)* 203,816,667

Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii* 188,318,000

Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.* 178,066,000

Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.* 165,776,000

Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.* 164,370,833

Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.* 144,814,500

Bill Cassidy, R-La.* 131,323,000

Deb Fischer, R-Neb. 120,846,000

Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill.* 119,758,000

