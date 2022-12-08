Sen. Ted Cruz’s teenage daughter appears to be OK after being taken to the hospital earlier this week for reported self-inflicted stab wounds.
Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on her arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
Spokespeople for Cruz, who lives with wife Heidi and their two children, confirmed to KTRK that the incident is regarded as a family matter.
“Thankfully, their daughter is okay,” his office said in a statement to the outlet, as well as multiple others.
“There were no serious injuries,” the office continued. “The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”
An earlier version of this story included additional information.
