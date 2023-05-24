The 2024 Republican presidential battle between former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is underway.
In a video released Wednesday by Haley’s presidential campaign, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations called DeSantis an “echo” of former President Donald Trump, the same day DeSantis filed the official paperwork for his White House bid.
The video shows clips of previous DeSantis campaign ads, repeating Trump’s signature “You’re Fired!” line and his campaign and White House slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The video shows side-by-side clips of DeSantis and Trump using the same side-to-side hand gestures while speaking.
“America deserves a choice, not an echo,” text on the two-minute video ad posted on YouTube reads.
DeSantis is slated to formally announce his presidential campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday on a Twitter Spaces discussion with Twitter’s owner Elon Musk. DeSantis will later be interviewed by former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy on Fox News.
In New Hampshire Wednesday, Haley, who launched her presidential campaign in February, continued her criticism of DeSantis.
“The way he speaks, the way his hand gestures are, the fact that he has moved his policies, whether it’s Ukraine and Russia, to entitlement reform, he’s done a total 180. All of it is copying Trump. He needs to be his own person. He needs to get out there say what he believes, what he thinks. If he’s going to be an echo to Trump, people will just vote for Trump,” Haley told Fox News. “I’m my own person. What you see is what you’re going to get. I’m going to tell you what I think. I’m going to tell you what I believe, and I’m going to let the chips fall where they may.”
Before launching his campaign, DeSantis has continued to poll second, considered by Trump to be his “strongest” challenger.
The latest national Quinnipiac University Poll, released Wednesday, shows Trump leading with 56% and DeSantis in second with 25 percent among Republican primary voters. Haley was in third place with 3 percent.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who are considering their own presidential runs, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who launched his campaign Monday, each had 2 percent.
In South Carolina, Trump holds a 21-point lead, according to a Winthrop University Poll released in April.
DeSantis and Haley were nearly tied for second place, with 20 percent and 18 percent, respectfully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.