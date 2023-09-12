WASHINGTON — Sen. John Cornyn marked the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks this week by calling on President Joe Biden to support his proposal for bolstering the law that allows victims and their families to sue Saudi Arabia over any role in the attacks.
Cornyn, R-Texas, said those devastated by the attacks deserve their day in court and a chance for long-overdue closure.
“The Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act would allow these brave 9/11 families to seek justice in a court of law, and President Biden’s silence on whether he supports these American heroes over those who carried out these devastating attacks is deafening,” Cornyn said in a statement.
Biden expressed heartfelt support for 9/11 families during a speech Monday afternoon at a military base in Alaska, a stopover that came as he returned from a trip to India and Vietnam.
The White House did not have an immediate response to Cornyn’s proposal or his criticisms.
At issue is the 2016 Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which opened the door for 9/11-related lawsuits against Saudi Arabia. The law blocks foreign countries from invoking “sovereign immunity” in cases stemming from terrorist attacks in which Americans are killed on American soil.
Relatives of those killed have sought to use litigation to shine a light on links between Saudi Arabia and those responsible for the hijackings. Saudi Arabia has denied any role in the plot.
Cornyn teamed up with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to pass JASTA with overwhelming bipartisan support — over objections by the Obama administration that it could expose U.S. diplomats, service members and companies to similar lawsuits.
Obama vetoed the bill, saying it would hurt national security, but Congress overrode his veto — the only time that happened during his eight years in office.
Cornyn’s latest bill is intended to clarify that plaintiffs can sue foreign state defendants for aiding and abetting terrorism, to clarify that all U.S. citizens injured in their person, business or property can recover under the law and to ensure successful plaintiffs are able to collect their judgments.
Brett Eagleson, whose father Bruce died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center, is president of 9/11 Justice, a group seeking to shine a light on evidence of Saudi Arabia’s connections to the attacks.
“The 9/11 families deserve the truth,” Eagleson said.
The technical corrections in Cornyn’s latest bill are necessary in part because Saudi Arabia has seen some success arguing in court for different liability standards than Congress intended, Eagleson said.
He noted Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday expressed support for Cornyn’s proposal.
Last week, more than 4,000 9/11 victims and their families signed a letter urging Congress to pass Cornyn’s legislation.
Many of the families also are pushing Biden to fully deliver on an executive order he signed in 2021 directing federal agencies to conduct a review of 9/11-related documents for declassification and release.
Released documents have included significant redactions.
Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have expressed frustration that their requests for unredacted documents have gone unheeded. They wrote this week to the Justice Department and the FBI asking they provide them soon.
“Your failure to respond to our letter only adds to our concerns about the U.S. government’s longstanding refusal to provide full transparency to the American public, and particularly for the families of 9/11 victims, about Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 attacks,” the senators wrote.
Cornyn told reporters Monday that Biden is trying to “have it both ways” with Saudi Arabia and that his lack of public support for his bill reflects “weakness” at a time when the country should be showing unity with 9/11 families.
“We’re not asking for anything other than an opportunity for them to present their case,” Cornyn said. “It’s entirely up to them whether they can present their case and convince a judge and a jury, but they deserve the chance.”
He noted JASTA was passed over Obama’s veto and said Congress “absolutely” could override a Biden veto of this bill.
“If we need to, I intend to lead that effort,” Cornyn said.
