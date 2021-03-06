FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, migrants return to Mexico as other migrants line up on their way to request asylum in the U.S., at the foot of the Puerta Mexico bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, that crosses into Brownsville, Texas. Some asylum seekers were told by officials Friday, March 5, 2021, that the U.S. government may reopen their cases and they would eventually be able to enter the U.S. to wait out the asylum process.