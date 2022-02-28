President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday comes amid a slowing pandemic, growing inflation and the spotlight on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
For a speech that regularly doubles as political theater, there is a series of important issues to discuss, but unless Biden announces some unexpected initiative — either in domestic policy or in response to the growing conflict — the most lasting impact of the speech may be on how it sets the stage for the November midterm elections, said Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State University.
Biden will likely begin with a focus on Ukraine and what the United States is doing and plans to do in reaction to Russian aggression. "He may announce some sort of initiative involving NATO or other coalitions of American allies," Speel said.
The last time that foreign policy comments from a State of the Union address become historically memorable was probably in 2002, when President George W Bush labeled Iran, Iraq, and North Korea as an “axis of evil” before the American invasion of Iraq the following year, Speel said.
State of the Union addresses generally are not very important, except as political theater, said Nick Clark, associate professor of political science, Susquehanna University.
Not so this year. Inflation, COVID and pandemic fatigue and climate control will likely be brought up in the speech, Clark said.
"This speech is Biden's opportunity to try and mobilize the country, focus on the future and the possibilities there, and lay out a vision for taking us out of the current malaise," Clark said.
In domestic policy, Speel said Biden will likely attempt to salvage portions of the Build Back Better bill, including efforts to limit climate change. The president, Speel said, will take credit for the infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year, probably by mentioning some specific projects that will be funded from the $1.2 trillion legislation, which includes $550 billion of new federal investments in America's infrastructure over five years.
Biden will need to mention inflation, Speel said, probably by sympathizing with Americans confronting higher costs and prices, and possibly with some policy solutions.
He will mention something about Covid-19, Speel believes, "but probably will not emphasize policies about the virus, due to voter fatigue with the pandemic."