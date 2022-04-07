U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, questioned Christopher P. Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, Gen. Richard D. Clarke, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command/director, National Security Agency/chief, Central Security Service, on bringing special operations training to West Virginia.
Manchin also questioned the witnesses on cybersecurity and the interconnected missions of nuclear deterrence and operational capabilities in space.
On bringing special operations facilities to West Virginia, Manchin said, “I wanted to make sure you’re both aware that in West Virginia, we’re working and making our state more available to SOCOM training operations.
“We’re only three hours away,” Manchin said. “Just a hop, skip, and a jump available for SOCOM. We have parts of the state that are in great condition for training opportunities, from subterranean complexes to austere rural and urban environments. There’s surface mine land that is possible for transfer to DOD … for the East Coast based units to train and it’s a significantly reduced cost compared to similar training that you’re going to travel to the West Coast for. It’s right in your backyard.”
In other news from Capitol Hill, Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., joined Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Republican Leader Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Health Subcommittee Republican Leader Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., to introduce the Protecting American Innovation Act. As the Biden administration ramps up trade talks to send Covid-19 vaccines to other nations, the bill ensures American intellectual property behind the vaccines is safeguarded.