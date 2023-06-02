washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: LOUISIANA JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Darrel Papillion to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Papillion has been a private practice lawyer in Baton Rogue for more than two decades, focused on civil and commercial law, including injury and wrongful death cases. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Papillion “has deep ties to Louisiana and decades of legal experience that will serve him well on the federal bench.” The vote, on May 30, was 59 yeas to 31 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: CANCELING STUDENT LOANS RULE: The Senate passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 45), sponsored by Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., to disapprove of and void an Education Department rule issued last October that suspended or canceled payments on student loans. A resolution supporter, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said: “It is fundamentally unfair to expect taxpayers with zero student debt to cover the cost of someone else’s degree.” An opponent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called it a move “to force nearly 40 million hardworking Americans to immediately pay back months of student loan payments and interest and restore an estimated $20 billion of student debt to the balances of tens of thousands of public servants.” The vote, on June 1, was 52 yeas to 46 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: MILITARY, IRS FUNDING: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), that would have reduced funding for the Internal Revenue Service while increasing funding for the Defense Department. Sullivan said more military funding was needed because of hazards created by Russia and other adversaries, “and yet this bill cuts defense spending in inflation-adjusted terms by approximately 3 percent this year and 5 percent next year.” An opponent, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said: “At a time when Congress is supposed to be debating fiscal responsibility, this amendment double counts billions and billions of dollars by increasing the deficit with more spending on defense contractors and bigger handouts to wealthy tax cheats.” The vote, on June 1, was 49 yeas to 48 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: WELFARE WORK REQUIREMENT: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), that would have made permanent a requirement for single adults to be employed in order to receive food stamp benefits. Kennedy said of the benefit of a work requirement: “The best social program is a job. Free enterprise has lifted more people out of poverty than all the social programs put together.” An amendment opponent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said “it is very irresponsible for us to change something” in the bill and create the risk of defaulting on the federal debt by delaying a lifting of the debt ceiling. The vote, on June 1, was 46 yeas to 51 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: REMOVING COVID FUNDING: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), that would have canceled unspent funding for Covid relief programs. Budd said: “If we really want the Fiscal Responsibility Act to live up to its name, the least we can do is to rescind the taxpayer dollars that remain to fight a pandemic that everyone knows is over.” An opponent, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said: “This amendment would take an ax to nearly all of the funding in the Recovery Act and several other Covid bills, even if the communities are still depending or planning on using that money.” The vote, on June 1, was 47 yeas to 52 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: BUDGET, DEBT LIMIT LEGISLATION: The Senate passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), sponsored by Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C. The bill would suspend the federal debt limit through 2024, cancel some unspent funding for the Internal Revenue Service and Covid response programs, and create caps on discretionary federal spending in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. A supporter, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called the bill “a bipartisan agreement to address the debt ceiling while imposing meaningful brakes on government spending largess.” A bill opponent, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said its spending reductions were inadequate and could be illusory due to various escape provisions and the ability of future Congresses to erase caps on spending after 2025. The vote, on June 1, was 63 yeas to 36 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
