washington – Here's a look at how the U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: SAME-SEX MARRIAGE: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404). The amendment would have barred the federal government from taking discriminatory action against people who believe marriage is a union of one man and one woman. Lee said the amendment was needed to protect religious groups that "are being targeted and harassed by those who would force them to abandon their convictions and embrace the convictions preferred by the government." The vote, on Nov. 29, was 48 yeas to 49 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: STATE MARRIAGE LAWS: The Senate has passed the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404), sponsored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and instead federally recognize any marriage authorized under a state's marriage laws, and require states to similarly recognize marriages in other states. A supporter, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., called the bill a chance to "give millions of people in same-sex and interracial marriages the certainty, dignity, and respect they need and deserve." A bill opponent, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said it "will put the issue of religious liberty at great risk for millions of Americans who" do not support same-sex marriage. The vote, on Nov. 29, was 61 yeas to 36 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: PUERTO RICO JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Camille L. Velez-Rive to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Puerto Rico. Velez-Rive has been a magistrate judge on the court since 2004, and before that, was a federal prosecutor in Puerto Rico. The vote, on Nov. 30, was 55 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne M. Nardacci to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. Nardacci has been a private practice lawyer at firms in New York City, then Albany, since 2002. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Nardaccci "the kind of bread-and-butter candidate that Upstate New Yorkers like, and she has built a career taking on special interests." The vote, on Nov 30, was 52 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: MILITARY INSPECTOR GENERAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Storch to be the Defense Department's Inspector General. Storch has been the National Security Agency's Inspector General since early 2018, and previously was an official in the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General, and a federal prosecutor. The vote, on Nov. 30, was 92 yeas to 3 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: RAILROAD LABOR DISPUTE: The Senate has passed a bill (H.J. Res. 100), sponsored by Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr., D-N.J., to require that U.S. railroads and several rail worker unions accept labor agreements that include wage and benefit increases. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "The consequences of inaction would be severe: unsafe drinking water, unusable gasoline, shuttered power plants, and a crippling shutdown of passenger rail across the country." The vote, on Dec. 1, was 80 yeas to 15 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
