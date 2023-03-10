WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how West Virginia's U.S. senators voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: VIRGINIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Stewart Ballou to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. A magistrate judge in the district since 2011, for the previous two decades Ballou had been a private practice lawyer in Virginia. A supporter, Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Va., said: "Judge Ballou enjoys broad and deep support across the Virginia legal community." The vote, on March 7, was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew G. Schopler to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Schopler was a federal prosecutor in the district from 2004 to 2016, then assumed his current role as a magistrate judge in the district. The vote, on March 7, was 56 yeas to 39 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Arun Subramanian to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Subramanian has been a lawyer at a New York City law firm since 2008, specializing in commercial litigation. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Subramanian "an expert in consumer protection, with years of experience defending those injured by unfair, illegal practices. He also defended victims of child trafficking and pornography." The vote, on March 7, was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: D.C. CRIMINAL LAWS: The Senate has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 26), sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., to disapprove of and void a Washington, D.C., Council law that made various changes to the District's criminal laws, including reducing punishments and expanding the right to a jury trial for misdemeanor cases. A supporter, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the D.C. law was "going even softer on crime and putting violent convicts back on the streets even more rapidly" even as crime rates have climbed to high levels. An opponent, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said: "The Congress should not be overriding the will of the people of D.C. as reflected in their elected representatives." The vote, on March 8, was 81 yeas to 14 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: IRS COMMISSIONER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel Werfel to be Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner for a term ending in late 2027. Werfel was the IRS's acting commissioner late in the Obama administration, and previously was the Office of Management and Budget's controller. For the last nine years he has been at the Boston Consulting Group. A supporter, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Werfel would "bring transparency to the job. That includes how the IRS will spend funding to improve taxpayer services, upgrade information technology, and crack down on those wealthy tax cheats." An opponent, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Werfel's answers to inquiries about his nomination "did little to inspire confidence in his willingness to take back control of this agency" and stop what Blackburn called harassing audits of taxpayers. The vote, on March 9, was 54 yeas to 42 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: SECOND CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Simmons to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Southern California. A county court judge in San Diego since 2017, Simmons was previously a prosecutor for the California government there. The vote, on March 9, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Maria Araujo Kahn to be a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2006, Kahn has successively been a county superior court, state appeals court, and state supreme court judge in Connecticut; previously, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in the state. The vote, on March 9, was 51 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
