WASHINGTON – Here's a look at how West Virginia's U.S. senators voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Doris L. Pryor to be a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Pryor, a federal magistrate judge in Indiana since 2017, was previously a federal prosecutor and a public defender. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said: "Judge Pryor has significant federal experience and a proven track record of neutral decision making on the bench." The vote, on Dec. 5, was 60 yeas to 31 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: MICHIGAN JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Frances Kay Behm to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Michigan. Behm has been a county circuit court judge in Michigan since 2009; previously, she was a private practice lawyer. A supporter, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said of Behm: "During her time as a judge, she has never forgotten her humble roots, and she has worked hard to ensure that everyone who appears before her is truly seen and heard." The vote, on Dec.. 6, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kelley Brisbon Hodge to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Hodge has variously been a private practice lawyer, city district attorney in Philadelphia and Richmond, Va., and policy official for Pennsylvania's government. The vote, on Dec. 6, was 52 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: SECOND PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mia Roberts Perez to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Currently a trial court judge in Philadelphia County, Perez was previously a public defender and a private practice lawyer. The vote, on Dec. 7, was 52 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: THIRD PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kai N. Scott to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Since 2016, Scott has been a trial court judge in Philadelphia County; prior to that, she was a federal public defender. The vote, on Dec. 7, was 50 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: FOURTH PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Frank Murphy to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of Pennsylvania. Murphy has been a private practice lawyer in Philadelphia, specializing in intellectual property (IP) law, since 2008. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Murphy's "technical expertise and strong background in IP and patent law will be an asset to the district court." The vote, on Dec. 7, was 63 yeas to 28 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: MINNESOTA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jerry W. Blackwell to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Minnesota. Blackwell has been a private practice lawyer in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area for more than three decades. A supporter, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., cited Blackwell's broad support from the state's legal professionals, and his having been named the state's attorney of the year five different times. The vote, on Dec. 7, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 8: OHIO JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jeffery Paul Hopkins to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of Ohio. Hopkins has been a bankruptcy judge in the district for 25 years, including seven years as the chief judge of its bankruptcy court. The vote, on Dec. 8, was 64 yeas to 32 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
