WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how West Virginia's U.S. senators voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: COLORADO DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gordan P. Gallagher to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Colorado. A federal magistrate judge in the district since 2012, Gallagher had previously been a practitioner at his own law firm and a prosecutor for Colorado's government. A supporter, Sen. Michael F. Bennet, D-Colo., cited Gallagher's "stellar reputation in Colorado and nearly 25 years in service to others." The vote, on March 22, was 53 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: IRAN AND MILITIAS IN IRAQ: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to a bill (S. 316) that would have repealed the 2002 authorization of use of military force against Iraq and replaced it with an authorization to use military force against militias in Iraq that are supported by Iran. Graham said the new authorization would "tell the Shiite militias: You come after our troops, we are coming after you." An opponent, Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Va., said a new authorization was unnecessary because the executive branch already had ample powers under article II of the Constitution to take measures against the militias. The vote, on March 22, was 36 yeas to 60 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: OVERSIGHT OF MILITARY FORCE: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to a bill (S. 316) that would have stipulated that no future authorization of use of military force could extend beyond two years. Lee said that by exercising Congress's proper control of military action, the amendment would "ensure that all Americans have a voice in matters of great importance, especially when it comes to matters of war and peace, and that no president has the power historically reserved for monarchs, despots, and tyrants." The vote, on March 23, was 19 yeas to 76 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: AUTHORIZATION OF IRAQ WAR: The House has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. James E. Risch, R-Idaho, to a bill (S. 316) that would have conditioned repeal of the 2002 authorization to use military force against Iraq on assurances that repeal would not harm U.S. ability to detain terrorists. Risch said the condition sought to put the U.S. in "as strong a position as we possibly could when we are in detention or litigation" against suspected terrorists. An opponent, Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Va., said it was unnecessary because no terrorists were being detained under the 2002 authorization. The vote, on March 23, was 41 yeas to 52 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
