washington – Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes, the Senate this week also passed the following measures by voice vote: the Performance Enhancement Reform Act (H.R. 2617), to amend the description of how performance goals are achieved; and the PROTECT Our Children Act (S. 4834), to reauthorize the National Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1:
PUERTO RICO JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Maria del R. Antongiorgi-Jordan to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Puerto Rico. The district court's chief clerk since 2019, Antongiorgi-Jordan was, from 1995 to 2018, a lawyer at the McConnell Valde law firm in San Juan, specializing in employment cases. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called her "a dedicated public servant and accomplished litigator who will be a tremendous asset" on the court. The vote, on Nov. 15, was 55 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2:
COVID EMERGENCY: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 63), sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to declare an end to the national emergency regarding Covid that President Trump began in March 2020. Marshall said the resolution was needed because "this White House is more than willing and able to use this emergency declaration to advance as many of their inflationary giveaways as possible." An opponent, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that by cancelling various health care measures adopted under the declared emergency, the resolution would be "a recipe for chaos in American healthcare and serious headaches for millions of patients who would have their coverage and their care upended." The vote, on Nov. 15, was 61 yeas to 37 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.