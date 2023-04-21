WASHINGTON, W.Va. – Here's a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: MILITARY OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Radha Iyengar Plumb to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. Plumb, currently chief of staff to Defense's deputy secretary, was formerly an executive at Google and at Facebook, and a national security staffer at several federal agencies. The vote, on April 18, was 68 yeas to 30 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: JUSTICE PROGRAMS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amy Lefkowitz Solomon to be the Justice Department's Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs (OJP). A senior official at OJP since the start of the Biden administration, Solomon was in similar roles at OJP during the Obama administration as well. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called Solomon "a devoted public servant whose policy expertise and commitment to the rule of law will serve the Justice Department and communities across America." The vote, on April 18, was 59 yeas to 40 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: COVID VACCINES: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to the Fire Grants and Safety Act (S. 870), that would have made grants to local fire departments contingent on those departments not having imposed Covid vaccination requirements on their employees. Paul said: "Firemen and EMTs who chose not to be vaccinated were never a threat to anyone, never a threat to their communities. On the contrary, these firefighters served their communities bravely and made their neighbors safe." An opponent, Sen. Gary C. Peters, D-Mich., said: "This amendment would interfere with state and local governments' ability to determine health policies for their own employees and how to best keep their communities safe." The vote, on April 18, was 45 yeas to 54 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: FUNDING FIREFIGHTER GRANTS: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the Fire Grants and Safety Act (S. 870) that would have used unspent Covid relief funds to help cover the cost of the bill's firefighting grants program. Scott said that given the more than $31 trillion of government indebtedness, it would be financially prudent to redirect unobligated funds to support firefighters, rather than add to deficit spending. An amendment opponent, Sen. Gary C. Peters, D-Mich.., said: "Redistributing this funding could weaken our nation's ability to continue responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and would pull funds from a program that is supporting our communities, families, and small businesses in important ways." The vote, on April 18, was 47 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: FIGHTING FIRES: The Senate has passed the Fire Grants and Safety Act (S. 870), sponsored by Sen. Gary C. Peters, D-Mich., to reauthorize through fiscal 2030 several federal firefighting and fire management programs. Peters said: "Fire departments depend on these programs to address staffing needs, replace outdated equipment, fund fire training and education programs, and invest in health screenings for firefighters in the line of duty." The vote, on April 20, was 95 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
