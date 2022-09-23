Washington — Here's a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
The Senate also passed: a bill (S. Res. 775), expressing the sense of the Senate that violence and threats of violence against the employees of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are unacceptable and should be condemned; and the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act (H.R. 4693), to advance targeted and evidence-based interventions for the prevention and treatment of global malnutrition and to improve the coordination of such programs.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Florence Pan to be a judge on the Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals. Pan has been a U.S. district court judge for D.C. for a year, and previously was a D.C. Superior Court judge and federal prosecutor in the District. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Pan "experienced, balanced, and above all, committed to the rule of law." The vote, on Sept. 20, was 52 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: CHINA AND HYDROFLUOROCARBONS: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to the Kigali Amendment on hydrofluorocarbons that would declare that China is not a developing country for the purposes of implementing the Kigali Amendment. Sullivan said the amendment rightly recognized China's current economic status and the country's responsibility to meet the same treaty obligations that the U.S., Japan, and other peer nations have. The vote, on Sept. 21, was unanimous with 96 yeas.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: HYDROFLUOROCARBONS TREATY: The Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, a treaty reached in 2016 that would have industrial countries seek to cut hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) use by 80 percent or more by 2050 in order to reduce global warming. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said: "Kigali ratification will ensure U.S. companies continue to have access to international markets so that modern, efficient, economical air-conditioners and refrigerators across the world will be stamped 'Made in America,' not 'Made in China.'" A treaty opponent, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said "HFCs contribute only five one-hundredths of 1 degree Celsius to projected increases in global temperature." The vote to ratify the treaty, on Sept. 21, was 69 yeas to 27 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: GLOBAL MEDIA CEO: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amanda Bennett to be Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees six government media entities, including Voice of America and Radio Free Europe. Bennett was director of Voice of America from early 2016 to June 2020, and previously was an editor at various newspapers and a Wall Street Journal reporter. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said Bennett "will be a tireless advocate for the journalists working at USAGM and an effective steward of its operations." The vote, on Sept. 22, was 60 yeas to 36 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY ADVISOR: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Arati Prabhakar to be Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a White House entity that advises the president. Prabhakar has headed the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and been an executive at technology companies and a venture capital firm. A supporter, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Prabhakar "has the exact experience we need to advise the president on semiconductor manufacturing, on bringing the supply chain and security that we need here in the United States, and on continued growth in science and technology jobs that come along with it." The vote, on Sept. 22, was 56 yeas to 40 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
